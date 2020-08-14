e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee settles 6 paise lower at 74.90 against US dollar

Rupee settles 6 paise lower at 74.90 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.85 against the US dollar, then lost ground and finally settled at 74.90 against the American currency, registering a decline of 6 paise over its previous close of 74.84.

business Updated: Aug 14, 2020 14:45 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
During the session, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 74.74 and a low of 74.93 against the greenback.
During the session, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 74.74 and a low of 74.93 against the greenback.(Bloomberg)
         

The rupee settled 6 paise lower at 74.90 (provisional) against US dollar on Friday tracking weak domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.85 against the US dollar, then lost ground and finally settled at 74.90 against the American currency, registering a decline of 6 paise over its previous close of 74.84.

During the session, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 74.74 and a low of 74.93 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, wholesale price-based inflation declined 0.58 per cent in July, even as food items turned costlier. WPI inflation in June was at (-) 1.81 per cent, according to official data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent lower at 93.29.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 376.46 points lower at 37,934.03 and broader NSE Nifty was trading 133.70 points down at 11,166.75.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 416.28 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.67 per cent to USD 44.66 per barrel.

tags
top news
Live | ‘107 of us here, we’re united’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
Live | ‘107 of us here, we’re united’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice’: Sanjay Raut
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice’: Sanjay Raut
I-Day 2020: Defence ministry’s special arrangements at Red Fort
I-Day 2020: Defence ministry’s special arrangements at Red Fort
Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal
Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Watch | Explained: USA postal ballot controversy; lessons for India amid Covid-19?
Watch | Explained: USA postal ballot controversy; lessons for India amid Covid-19?
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In