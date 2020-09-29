e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee settles 7 paise lower at 73.86 against US dollar

Rupee settles 7 paise lower at 73.86 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.78 against the US dollar, and finally closed at 73.86 against the greenback, registering a fall of 7 paise over its previous close.

business Updated: Sep 29, 2020 15:36 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
On Monday, the rupee settled at 73.79 against the US dollar.
On Monday, the rupee settled at 73.79 against the US dollar.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The rupee depreciated 7 paise to settle at 73.86 (provisional) the US dollar on Tuesday, as investors await fresh cues from the US Presidential debate and economic calendar this week.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.78 against the US dollar, and finally closed at 73.86 against the greenback, registering a fall of 7 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled at 73.79 against the US dollar.

During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.75 and a low of 73.91 against the American currency.

Forex traders said investors are looking for cues from the first presidential debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, set for later in the day.

Moreover, investors are cautious ahead of the RBI policy statement that was supposed to be released this week. But the meeting is now postponed and dates of the same will be announced shortly.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09 per cent to 94.19.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 116.97 points higher at 38,098.60, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 34.75 points to 11,262.30.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 26.98 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.75 per cent to USD 42.11 per barrel.

tags
top news
‘Source of black money blocked’: PM shreds Opposition on farm law protests
‘Source of black money blocked’: PM shreds Opposition on farm law protests
India provides Dornier to Maldives, will help monitor movement of Chinese vessels
India provides Dornier to Maldives, will help monitor movement of Chinese vessels
Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pak’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pak’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Shastri hails RCB bowler, credits him for ‘best IPL performance of 2020’
Shastri hails RCB bowler, credits him for ‘best IPL performance of 2020’
Covid-19: Serum Institute to produce additional 100 million vaccine doses
Covid-19: Serum Institute to produce additional 100 million vaccine doses
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In