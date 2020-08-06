e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee settles flat at 74.94 against US dollar after RBI keeps rates on hold

Rupee settles flat at 74.94 against US dollar after RBI keeps rates on hold

The rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day on a flat note at 74.94 against US dollar after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept interest rates unchanged.

business Updated: Aug 06, 2020 14:46 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Mumbai
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept interest rates unchanged to help tame inflation that in recent times had surged past 6 per cent mark, and said that the economy is in an extremely weak condition following the pandemic.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept interest rates unchanged to help tame inflation that in recent times had surged past 6 per cent mark, and said that the economy is in an extremely weak condition following the pandemic.(File photo for representation)
         

The rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day on a flat note at 74.94 against US dollar after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept interest rates unchanged.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit had opened strong at 74.82 against the greenback, but lost ground during the day and finally settled at 74.94 against the American currency, unchanged from its previous close.

During the session, it had witnessed an intra-day high of 74.77 and a low of 74.96 against the greenback.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept interest rates unchanged to help tame inflation that in recent times had surged past 6 per cent mark, and said that the economy is in an extremely weak condition following the pandemic.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook and extremely weak state of the economy in the midst of an unprecedented shock from the ongoing pandemic, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the policy rate on hold,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.02 per cent to 92.84.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 329.89 points higher at 37,993.22 and broader NSE Nifty advanced 92.10 points to 11,193.75.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 60.18 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.27 per cent to USD 45.05 per barrel.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
Two Chinese generals dissect China’s US policy, ask for relook
Two Chinese generals dissect China’s US policy, ask for relook
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
BCCI and VIVO suspend partnership for IPL 2020
BCCI and VIVO suspend partnership for IPL 2020
Rajasthan HC orders notices to be served to 6 BSP MLAs who merged with Congress
Rajasthan HC orders notices to be served to 6 BSP MLAs who merged with Congress
Kerala gold smuggling accused had good rapport with CM’s office: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling accused had good rapport with CM’s office: NIA
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In