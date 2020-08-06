e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee surges 16 paise to 74.78 against US dollar ahead of RBI policy decision

Rupee surges 16 paise to 74.78 against US dollar ahead of RBI policy decision

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened strong at 74.82 against the US dollar, gained further ground and touched 74.78 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 16 paise over its previous close.

business Updated: Aug 06, 2020 10:42 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Rupee had settled at 74.94 against the US dollar on Wednesday.
Rupee had settled at 74.94 against the US dollar on Wednesday.(Reuters)
         

The rupee appreciated 16 paise to 74.78 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened strong at 74.82 against the US dollar, gained further ground and touched 74.78 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 16 paise over its previous close.

It had settled at 74.94 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Forex traders said investor focus will be on the RBI monetary policy, scheduled for later in the day.

“A 25 bps cut is widely anticipated. More than the cut, the tone of the policy statement and regulatory measures to facilitate transmission would be in focus,” said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

Besides, positive trend in the equity markets and weak American currency also supported the rupee, traders said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.12 per cent to 92.75.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 213.30 points higher at 37,876.63 and broader NSE Nifty advanced 63 points to 11,164.65.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 60.18 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.22 per cent to USD 45.27 per barrel.

tags
top news
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Quazigund
BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Quazigund
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir and Mayur Puri on demanding credits musically
Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir and Mayur Puri on demanding credits musically
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj Sinha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In