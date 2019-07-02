Sensex down 85 points, Nifty above 11,800

Ahead of the Union Budget, the Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday were trading marginally in the red.

Union Budget is scheduled to be tabled on July 5. Analysts said that the Budget will be a key trigger for the markets, ahead of which some caution was being witnessed.

The Sensex was trading 84.57 points or 0.21 per cent down at 39,601.93, while Nifty traded 28.30 points lower at 11,837.30.

The Sensex opened higher at 39,811.68 from its previous close of 39,686.50.

Oil and power companies like Coal India, BPCL, ONGC, NTPC and Power Grid were the top gainers among the Nifty 50 stocks.

Yes Bank, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma were trading lower.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 11:40 IST