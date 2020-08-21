Sensex ends 214 points higher; Nifty tops 11,350

business

Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex jumped 214 points on Friday, led by buying in index-heavyweights HDFC twins and Asian Paints amid a rebound in global markets.

After rallying 359 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 214.33 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 38,434.72. The NSE Nifty rose 59.40 points or 0.53 per cent to close at 11,371.60.

NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 5 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, SBI and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

While stock-specific action drove benchmarks higher, domestic market sentiment was also buoyed by positive trend in global equities, traders said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with significant gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading in the positive terrain in early deals.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.71 per cent lower at USD 44.58 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee settled 18 paise higher at 74.84 against the US dollar.