ADVERTISEMENT
Sensex, Nifty gain, Reliance among top boosts

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.43% at 11,297.30 by 0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.48% higher at 38,234.76.

business Updated: Aug 18, 2020 09:50 IST
Bengaluru
Indian stockbrokers watch the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) index on a trading terminal in Mumbai(AP photo)
         

Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, led by state-run NTPC Ltd and index heavy-weight Reliance Industries Ltd.

NTPC rose 1.68% and Reliance Industries added 1.2%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd slipped 1.26% and was the top loser on the Nifty 50 index.

Meanwhile, the country continued to see a rise in coronavirus cases and deaths. As of Tuesday, the death toll stood at 51,797 and the number of infections crossed 2.70 million.

India’s coronavirus-hit economy may have shrunk by as much as a fourth in the June quarter, according to a poll of 11 economists conducted by the Economic Times newspaper.

