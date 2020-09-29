e-paper
Sensex, Nifty surge 0.5% in early trade

Sensex, Nifty surge 0.5% in early trade

Tata Group stocks have climbed after a report that Walmart may buy a stake in the conglomerate’s new digital platform.

business Updated: Sep 29, 2020 09:54 IST
Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
Bengaluru
BSE building in Mumbai (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)
Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in financial and information technology sectors, while Tata Group stocks climbed after a report that Walmart may buy a stake in the conglomerate’s new digital platform.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.5% to 11,277.8 and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.5% to 38,176.86 by 0345 GMT. Both the indexes have risen nearly 4% in the past two sessions.

Walmart Inc is in talks with Tata Group for an investment of up to $25 billion in the Indian salt-to-software conglomerate’s new “super app”, Mint newspaper reported.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Tata Steel gained more than 1% each, with TCS being the top boost to the Nifty 50 index.

Meanwhile, Asian markets largely opened higher, building on newfound momentum after bargain hunters helped a recovery in U.S. markets in the wake of last week’s selloff.

Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Hathras woman, battling for life after being gang-raped, dies
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark, daily cases drop to 70,589
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
AIIMS panel submits report in Sushant case, CBI to decide next course of action
Join NDA, may get ‘big’ post: Union minister Athawale urges Sharad Pawar
