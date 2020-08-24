e-paper
Sensex jumps 200 points to 38,640 in opening session; Nifty reclaims 11,400 level

Sensex jumps 200 points to 38,640 in opening session; Nifty reclaims 11,400 level

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.57% to 11,437.75 by 0347 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.53% at 38,640.51.

Aug 24, 2020 09:44 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bengaluru
A man walks wearing a mask next to the Bombay stock exchange building.
Indian shares edged higher on Monday, led by financial stocks, as more businesses resumed operations, although gains were limited as domestic Covid-19 cases crossed 3 million.

India on Sunday issued guidelines for restarting its entertainment industry even as coronavirus infections in the world’s second most populous country climbed to 3.04 million.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia rose after the US Food & Drug Administration authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option for Covid-19.

