e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty open higher; HDFC, Titan among gainers

Sensex, Nifty open higher; HDFC, Titan among gainers

The equity market benchmarks were over 1% higher in the session as trading resumed after a three-day-long holiday.

business Updated: May 26, 2020 09:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(PTI File Photo )
         

Indian domestic markets opened on a positive note on Monday, backed by strong global cues, backed by heavy buying in metal and banking scrips.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 0.6% higher at 30,864 while the NSE Nifty 50 opened just below the 9,100 mark at 9,099, up 0.67%.

The equity market benchmarks were over 1% higher in the session as trading resumed after a three-day-long holiday.

On Friday, Sensex ended 260 points lower to 30,672, Nifty closed 67 points lower at 9,039.

ITC was the among the top gainers on Sensex with a growth of 4% after the FMCG giant announced it will acquire spices manufacturer Sunrise Foods Private Ltd. HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Titan and UltraTech Cements also gained.

Bharti Airtel was the top Sensex laggard, down 3.83% and Bajaj Finance, TCS and Hero MotoCorp were among the losers.

All the sectoral indices on Nifty 50 were trading in positive territory. Nifty FMCG gained 434 points or 1.56% with ITC, Godrej Consumer Properties and Britannia as top gainers.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Max Financial Services, Bluedart, Coromandel International, Deepak Nitrite, Newgen Software Technologies, Wonderla, Praj Industries, VIP Industries are among companies set to announce their earnings on Tuesday.

tags
top news
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
LIVE: Germany wants to lift travel warning for 31 European nations
LIVE: Germany wants to lift travel warning for 31 European nations
‘Dangerous’: Bhopal health experts on homeopathic treatment of Covid-19
‘Dangerous’: Bhopal health experts on homeopathic treatment of Covid-19
Despite bumper crop, prices of farm produce lowest in recent years due to Covid-19 lockdown
Despite bumper crop, prices of farm produce lowest in recent years due to Covid-19 lockdown
After Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meeting, Sena says ‘govt is strong’
After Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meeting, Sena says ‘govt is strong’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
Mixing patients may worsen Covid-19 spread, warn private hospitals
Mixing patients may worsen Covid-19 spread, warn private hospitals
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In