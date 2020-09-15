e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex rallies 288 points, pharma and banking stocks gain

Sensex rallies 288 points, pharma and banking stocks gain

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 288 points or 0.74 per cent higher at 39,044 while the Nifty 50 gained by 82 points or 0.71 per cent at 11,522.

business Updated: Sep 15, 2020 17:41 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
A street stands empty near the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in this file photo.
A street stands empty near the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in this file photo. (Bloomberg)
         

Equity benchmark indices closed with an upward bounce on Tuesday as a sharp rally was witnessed in select mid-cap stocks for the second consecutive trading session. Banking and pharma indices contributed the most to market gains amid positive global cues.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 288 points or 0.74 per cent higher at 39,044 while the Nifty 50 gained by 82 points or 0.71 per cent at 11,522.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty pharma gaining by 1.9 per cent, private bank by 1.8 per cent and financial service by 1.3 per cent.

Among stocks, IndusInd Bank surged ahead by 4.6 per cent to close at Rs 637.85 per share. Axis Bank gained by 2.3 per cent, ICICI Bank by 2.2 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 1.7 per cent.

Pharma major Cipla advanced by 2.8 per cent to Rs 742.35 per share while Sun Pharma moved up by 2.1 per cent and Dr Reddy’s by 1.7 per cent.

The others which gained were Bajaj Finance, UPL and Bharti Airtel. However, those which lost were Titan, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and ITC.

Meanwhile, Asian equities extended gains with investor sentiment supported by Chinese data and optimism about Covid-19 vaccines.

The Shanghai composite added 0.51 per cent after China’s industrial output rose by 5.6 per cent in August from a year ago.

Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.44 per cent while South Korean shares rose by 0.65 per cent and Hong Kong’s by 0.38 per cent.

tags
top news
Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Pak parliament extends ordinance to enable Jadhav to appeal conviction
Pak parliament extends ordinance to enable Jadhav to appeal conviction
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
India, UK working on roadmap to strengthen partnership: Harsh Shringla
India, UK working on roadmap to strengthen partnership: Harsh Shringla
Kangana Ranaut seeks Rs 2 crore from BMC for damaging her bungalow
Kangana Ranaut seeks Rs 2 crore from BMC for damaging her bungalow
India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces at Galwan: Rajnath Singh
India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces at Galwan: Rajnath Singh
AAP propped by BJP-RSS to bring down UPA government: Rahul Gandhi
AAP propped by BJP-RSS to bring down UPA government: Rahul Gandhi
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In