e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex rallies over 300 points in early trade

Sensex rallies over 300 points in early trade

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 2 per cent after it announced that global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 5,550 crore in its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures to pick 1.28 per cent equity stake.

business Updated: Sep 23, 2020 10:03 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Mumbai
In the previous session, Sensex settled 300.06 points or 0.79 per cent down at 37,734.08, and the Nifty fell 96.90 points or 0.86 per cent to 11,153.65.
In the previous session, Sensex settled 300.06 points or 0.79 per cent down at 37,734.08, and the Nifty fell 96.90 points or 0.86 per cent to 11,153.65.(Bloomberg)
         

Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in early trade on Wednesday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC twins amid positive domestic and global cues.

The 30-share index was trading 324.27 points or 0.86 per cent higher at 38,058.35, and the NSE Nifty rose 92.25 points or 0.83 per cent to 11,245.90.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 2 per cent after it announced that global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 5,550 crore in its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures to pick 1.28 per cent equity stake.

Infosys, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Titan and HDFC Bank were among the other gainers.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, NTPC, ONGC, TCS and Bajaj Auto were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 300.06 points or 0.79 per cent down at 37,734.08, and the Nifty fell 96.90 points or 0.86 per cent to 11,153.65.

Meanwhile, exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 2,072.76 crore on a net basis on Tuesday.

According to traders, rebound in US equities in the overnight session, largely positive cues from Asian peers and fresh attempts to ease India-China border tension enthused domestic investors.

In a move to bring down tensions in eastern Ladakh, India and China on Tuesday agreed to stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate matters.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains in mid-day deals, while those in Tokyo and Seoul were in the red.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.81 per cent lower at USD 41.38 per barrel.

tags
top news
Mumbai: Season’s heaviest rain, second-highest 24-hour Sept spell in 26 years
Mumbai: Season’s heaviest rain, second-highest 24-hour Sept spell in 26 years
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
India slams Turkish President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks at UNGA
India slams Turkish President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks at UNGA
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
83,347 fresh Covid-19 cases, recoveries cross 4.5 million-mark
83,347 fresh Covid-19 cases, recoveries cross 4.5 million-mark
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In