Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Wednesday dropped by Rs 546 to Rs 67,948 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

business Updated: Sep 09, 2020 14:55 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
Silver prices traded lower by 0.34 per cent at USD 26.90 per ounce in New York.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery tumbled by Rs 546, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 67,948 per kg in a business turnover of 15,739 lots.

Silver prices traded lower by 0.34 per cent at USD 26.90 per ounce in New York.

