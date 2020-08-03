e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sovereign Gold Bond to open for subscription today, issue price fixed at Rs 5,334 per gram

Sovereign Gold Bond to open for subscription today, issue price fixed at Rs 5,334 per gram

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series IV, issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the government, will be open for subscription from August 3 to August 7.

business Updated: Aug 03, 2020 12:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The central bank in April had announced the government will issue Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), part of the central government’s market-borrowing programme, in six tranches beginning April 20 till September.
The central bank in April had announced the government will issue Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), part of the central government’s market-borrowing programme, in six tranches beginning April 20 till September.(Reuters)
         

The fifth tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2020-21 opens on Monday and the issue price has been fixed at Rs 5,334 per gram.

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series IV, issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the government, will be open for subscription from August 3 to August 7. The issue price for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme series IV, which were open for subscription from July 6 to July 10, was Rs 4,852 per gram of gold.

“The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period...works out to Rs 5,334 per gram of gold,” the central bank has said.

It said the government, in consultation with RBI, has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode.

“For such investors, the issue price of the gold bond will be Rs 5,284 per gram of gold,” RBI said.

The central bank in April had announced the government will issue Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), part of the central government’s market-borrowing programme, in six tranches beginning April 20 till September.

The bonds are denominated in multiples of gram(s) of gold with a basic unit of 1 gram and the tenor of the SGB will be eight years with exit option after the fifth year to be exercised on the interest payment dates.

The bonds are restricted for sale to resident individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), trusts, universities and charitable institutions.

The minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold and the maximum limit of subscription shall be 4kg for individual, 4kg for HUF and 20kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March).

The gold bond will be sold through banks (except small finance banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges (NSE and BSE).

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme was launched in 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings, used for the purchase of gold, into savings.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
Bihar CM expresses displeasure at IPS officer’s quarantine order
Bihar CM expresses displeasure at IPS officer’s quarantine order
Patrolling protocols in works after disengagement and de-escalation on LAC
Patrolling protocols in works after disengagement and de-escalation on LAC
PM Modi says India’s Nari Shakti provides him with strength
PM Modi says India’s Nari Shakti provides him with strength
‘I will be on the banks of Saryu river’: Uma Bharti to skip Ram temple event
‘I will be on the banks of Saryu river’: Uma Bharti to skip Ram temple event
Flipkart takes on Amazon’s Prime Day with Big Savings Days sale
Flipkart takes on Amazon’s Prime Day with Big Savings Days sale
Ronaldo buys world’s most expensive car, a Bugatti La Voiture Noire
Ronaldo buys world’s most expensive car, a Bugatti La Voiture Noire
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In