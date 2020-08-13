e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / ‘Stay calm and invested’: Mutual fund experts advise investors during Covid-19

‘Stay calm and invested’: Mutual fund experts advise investors during Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic has shaken up the investment scenario in the country. Given the current interest rate scenario, investors are largely focusing on fixed income categories.

business Updated: Aug 13, 2020 11:10 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representative Photo.
Representative Photo.
         

The coronavirus pandemic has shaken up the investment scenario in the country. Given the current interest rate scenario, investors are largely focusing on fixed income categories.

Many experts, especially in the mutual funds sector, advise that the investors shouldn’t panic and stay focused and invested in the long run.

“As investors, one needs to understand that ups and downs are part of the investing cycle and that the long term investments always help yield better returns. So stay calm and stay invested. Also hope that all of this ends soon and life bounces back to normalcy,” said Gopal Menon, CEO & COO, Axis MF.

Menon also said that economic activities are now slowly picking up in the country and advised the mutual fund companies “to focus on building quality portfolio and build good risk adjusted returns to investors”.

Raghav Iyengar, Chief Business Officer at Axis MF, said that India investors have become smart. “I have an interesting observation, when the markets actually fall, we get more purchases. This is contrary to how it used to be 10 to 15 years back, where if the markets fell the retail investors were the first ones to panic,” he said.

Recently, data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed that barring credit risk funds, all the individual categories that invest in fixed-income securities or debt funds saw inflows.

tags
top news
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, says it will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, says it will make taxpayers feel fearless
Shah Faesal reached out to NSA before he quit party; open to IAS return
Shah Faesal reached out to NSA before he quit party; open to IAS return
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
Flash floods, landslides and swelling rivers: Heavy rainfall batters Uttarakhand
Flash floods, landslides and swelling rivers: Heavy rainfall batters Uttarakhand
‘You act like God now’: Javed Miandad lashes out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan
‘You act like God now’: Javed Miandad lashes out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Indian Ambassador discusses eastern Ladakh, bilateral ties with senior CPC official
Indian Ambassador discusses eastern Ladakh, bilateral ties with senior CPC official
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In