Stocks jump worldwide while dollar drops with gold

business

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 19:36 IST

US index futures advanced with equities worldwide after President Donald Trump said he’s considering a tax cut on capital gains. Gold fell for a third day.

American Airlines Group Inc. and Carnival Corp. led a boom in travel shares in the U.S. premarket. Gains in S&P 500 futures signaled the gauge will approach its record close from before the pandemic. In Europe and Asia, a broad rally from industrial goods to health-care shares set the Stoxx Europe 600 Index headed for its best increase since mid-June.

Treasuries and European bonds extended their declines. The dollar turned lower against its major peers including the euro, after a German gauge of investor confidence unexpectedly surged.

Investors in risk assets are taking some comfort from Trump’s comment on potential tax cuts, strong Chinese economic data and falling hospitalizations in California and New York. They’re driving an MSCI global stocks benchmark toward erasing its 2020 loss today.

“Equity has never looked cheaper compared to fixed income and the like,” Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “If you want any return, any yield, any income or even any growth you have to go to equities.”

Elsewhere, the resignation of Lebanon’s government after the devastating explosion in Beirut threatened to upend prospects of a debt restructuring deal in the next few months.