e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates state’s blockchain platform ‘Nambikkai Inaiyam’

Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates state’s blockchain platform ‘Nambikkai Inaiyam’

The blockchain facility would be a single platform that can be used for developing and deploying block chain applications for all departments and public sector enterprises within the state.

business Updated: Sep 20, 2020 21:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Chennai
The facility would provide a secure, scalable and signature-based authentication for electronic data, machines and personal information.
The facility would provide a secure, scalable and signature-based authentication for electronic data, machines and personal information.(HT Archive)
         

The Blockchain policy, unveiled by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, would benefit the public at large by ensuring that government departments connect and design efficient workflows for users in various sectors.

The platform ‘Nambikkai Inaiyam’ (Blockchain Backbone) would help establish a single trusted source that would be used to create an efficient and manipulation resilient system for government services, the IT department said in a policy note.

“The initiative will directly benefit the public of Tamil Nadu,” it said.

“The Nambikai Inaiyam is the state’s blockchain backbone. It will be a state-of-the-art blockchain platform that will allow government departments, public, start-ups, private sector to connect, transact, build secure applications and design efficient workflows upon it”, it added.

The blockchain facility would be a single platform that can be used for developing and deploying block chain applications for all departments and public sector enterprises within the state.

Some of the key features of the policy include seamless access to government services ‘anywhere, anytime’.

“It is one of the largest blockchain roll out in the country,” the government said.

The facility would provide a secure, scalable and signature-based authentication for electronic data, machines and personal information.

Enterprise-grade government to government and government to citizens products and services would be implemented using this infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the safe and ethical artificial intelligence policy also launched by the Palaniswami government aims to address the challenges faced in the use of AI technology.

The policy recommends -- six dimensional framework, transparency and audit, accountability and legal challenges, misuse protection, digital divide and data deficit among others, the note said.

tags
top news
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
DC vs KXIP Live: Mayank Agarwal hits his shots even as asking rate climbs
DC vs KXIP Live: Mayank Agarwal hits his shots even as asking rate climbs
PM Modi to lay foundation of 9 highway projects of over Rs 14,000 crore in Bihar
PM Modi to lay foundation of 9 highway projects of over Rs 14,000 crore in Bihar
‘Strongly condemn aggression towards deputy chairman’: Rajnath Singh
‘Strongly condemn aggression towards deputy chairman’: Rajnath Singh
DC vs KXIP: Ashwin picks 2 wickets in an over, then walks off injured
DC vs KXIP: Ashwin picks 2 wickets in an over, then walks off injured
Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday
Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In