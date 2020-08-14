e-paper
Home / Business News / Tata Consumer strives for direct market reach

Tata Consumer strives for direct market reach

business Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:48 IST

business Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:48 IST
Suneera Tandon
Suneera Tandon
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
As part of the move, the company last month sent termination notices to over 45 distributors of Tata's packaged salt and tea businesses. Photographed by Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
As part of the move, the company last month sent termination notices to over 45 distributors of Tata’s packaged salt and tea businesses. Photographed by Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
         

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), formerly known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL), is streamlining its distribution in the country, as it seeks to expand its direct reach and footprint in the market.

The move comes more than a year after it announced the merger of Tata Chemicals’ consumer business with TGBL to form a consumer products entity that now sells a wide range of packaged goods under brands like Tetley Tea, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Tea, Tata Salt, and Tata Sampann, which sells packaged pulses and spices.

As part of the move, the company last month sent termination notices to over 45 distributors of Tata’s packaged salt and tea businesses. Mint has reviewed a copy of the termination letter that has sought September 7 as the last date for distributors to supply TCPL’s products in the market.

TCPL will now work with its stockist and dealer network directly, as it integrates its food and beverages businesses, a company spokesperson said. “We are integrating the food and beverage businesses of TCPL in India, which will result in benefits such as stronger processes and scale efficiencies. When we reviewed our sales and distribution structures, we realised that it was critical for us to leverage technology and work with our stockist and dealer network directly, to increase our distribution footprint and in-store execution in the market,” the TCPL spokesperson said.

Distributors have raised objections to the move. “They want to change their entire model of distribution. They have taken away a chain of distributors from it, that too with one or two months’ notice period,” said Dhairyashil H Patil, national president, All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation.

TCPL operates 2 million retail outlets in India, it said in its earnings presentation for the three months ending in June.

top news
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
SDPI role under scanner: Minister
SDPI role under scanner: Minister
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
