e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Tata Motors posts Rs8,438 crore loss

Tata Motors posts Rs8,438 crore loss

The sales recovery provides some relief to Tata Motors Ltd, India’s largest commercial vehicle maker, which on Friday reported that loss widened to Rs8,438 crore in the three months to June from Rs3,698 crore in the year-ago period.

business Updated: Aug 01, 2020 03:30 IST
Amit Panday
Amit Panday
Livemint, Mumbai
Jaguar Land Rover now aims to achieve cumulative cost savings of £6 billion by March 2021.
Jaguar Land Rover now aims to achieve cumulative cost savings of £6 billion by March 2021. (Reuters)
         

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the British luxury unit of Tata Motors Ltd, said car sales recovered in China and the US in the June quarter but warned that the demand outlook for its vehicles remains uncertain because of disruptions caused by sporadic shutdowns across its markets.

The sales recovery provides some relief to Tata Motors Ltd, India’s largest commercial vehicle maker, which on Friday reported that loss widened to Rs8,438 crore in the three months to June from Rs3,698 crore in the year-ago period.

JLR’s China business, Chery Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Co. Ltd (CJLR), an equal joint venture between China’s Chery Automobile Co. Ltd and JLR, achieved break-even in the June quarter, the firm said. CJLR’s wholesales stood at 16,513 units in the quarter.

China saw strong recovery in the quarter and demand is improving in North America and the UK, P.B. Balaji, group chief financial officer of Tata Motors, said in an interview.

“About 98% of JLR’s retailers are now fully or partially open worldwide. Land Rover Defender, one of the key launches for the year, now has an order book of more than 30,000 units,” Balaji said. Tata Motors said consolidated revenue from operations fell 48% to Rs31,983 crore because of lower vehicle output and sales in the June quarter.

JLR, which accounted for 86% of Tata Motor’s total consolidated revenue for the June quarter, said loss widened to Rs3,500 crore from Rs2,391 crore in the year earlier because of high fixed costs.

JLR has now set a new target of achieving cumulative cost savings of £6 billion by March 2021 as against the previous target of £5 billion.

The company said that cost-saving plans had delivered £1.2 billion of cost and cash improvement during the June quarter.

“As we reduce the cash burn and take costs out, demand remains the most important lever for this business. It’s a high fixed-cost business. We have reduced our break-even in this business quite significantly,” Balaji said, adding that while the management continues to further bring down fixed costs, it is necessary for demand to drive car sales beyond the break-even number.

“With the pandemic, there are a fair number of challenges out there and the demand is not going to come back in a hurry,” Balaji added.

tags
top news
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Rhea Chakraborty booked by ED as politics heats up in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Rhea Chakraborty booked by ED as politics heats up in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
Nepal PM Oli’s ‘irritating’ remarks against India ‘undiplomatic’, says CPN leader
Nepal PM Oli’s ‘irritating’ remarks against India ‘undiplomatic’, says CPN leader
Differences between Congress young guns, UPA-era ministers widen
Differences between Congress young guns, UPA-era ministers widen
Delhi prepares for Covid-safe Eid-ul-Zuha festivities
Delhi prepares for Covid-safe Eid-ul-Zuha festivities
Demolition paved way for the temple: Kalyan Singh
Demolition paved way for the temple: Kalyan Singh
Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India
Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In