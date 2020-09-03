e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Tencent shares fall over 2% after India bans PUBG game, other mobile apps

Tencent shares fall over 2% after India bans PUBG game, other mobile apps

India has 118 apps including PUBG to exert pressure on China following a standoff in Ladakh.

business Updated: Sep 03, 2020 14:44 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Karan Manral
Reuters | Posted by: Karan Manral
Hong Kong
India’s ban of PUBG has led to Tencent shares fall by 2%.
India’s ban of PUBG has led to Tencent shares fall by 2%. (PTI)
         

Shares of Chinese gaming and social media powerhouse Tencent fell more than 2% on Thursday after India banned 118 mobile apps, including the firm’s popular videogame PUBG.

The stock traded 2.2% lower at HK$533 in the afternoon, on track to snap two straight sessions of gain.

The list of 118 mostly Chinese apps also includes those from Baidu and Xiaomi’s ShareSave, as India stepped up pressure on Chinese technology firms following a standoff with Beijing at the border.

top news
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Number of recovered Covid-19 cases is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Number of recovered Covid-19 cases is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
We are non-partisan, says Facebook in reply to Congress leader KC Venugopal’s letter
We are non-partisan, says Facebook in reply to Congress leader KC Venugopal’s letter
China minister refers to ‘terrorism’ in language-row-hit province
China minister refers to ‘terrorism’ in language-row-hit province
‘Can’t call it a 2nd wave, coronavirus never left Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
‘Can’t call it a 2nd wave, coronavirus never left Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In