e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / TRAI says no to regulations for OTT players

TRAI says no to regulations for OTT players

India’s telecoms firms have long lobbied for regulation of apps that offer free voice and text services over the internet, arguing that such services erode their revenues.

business Updated: Sep 15, 2020 08:39 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters
TRAI also said no regulatory intervention was needed on issues related to privacy and security of OTT services. photo:pradeep gaur/mint
TRAI also said no regulatory intervention was needed on issues related to privacy and security of OTT services. photo:pradeep gaur/mint
         

India’s telecoms watchdog on Monday said over-the-top (OTT) communication services do not currently need a regulatory framework, casting aside the threat of potential restrictions on platforms such as Facebook <FB.O>, WhatsApp and Google <GOOGL.O>.

India’s telecoms firms have long lobbied for regulation of apps that offer free voice and text services over the internet, arguing that such services erode their revenues.

“It is not an opportune moment to recommend a comprehensive regulatory framework for various aspects of services referred to as OTT services, beyond the extant laws and regulations prescribed presently,” the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in a statement.

TRAI also said no regulatory intervention was needed on issues related to privacy and security of OTT services.

Facebook, WhatsApp and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Net neutrality activists welcomed the TRAI’s decision, but the telecoms industry lobby group, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), said the TRAI had not addressed issues such as regulatory imbalance and non-level playing field between telecoms service providers (TSPs) and OTT communication players.

“Without a resolution of these issues TSPs will continue to be at a disadvantageous position vis-à-vis OTT Communication Service Providers,” COAI director general S P Kochhar said in a statement.

tags
top news
Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border row
Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border row
IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India
IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
India’s Covid-19 recoveries highest in the world, data shows
India’s Covid-19 recoveries highest in the world, data shows
‘Failure of Chinese army at LAC will have consequences’: Report
‘Failure of Chinese army at LAC will have consequences’: Report
15-year-old allegedly gang-raped in UP, case filed after clip is shared online
15-year-old allegedly gang-raped in UP, case filed after clip is shared online
Maharashtra creates new campaign to tackle Covid-19, roll-out today
Maharashtra creates new campaign to tackle Covid-19, roll-out today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In