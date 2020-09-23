e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / UK firm’s new arm to offer high net worth Indians value-add investments

UK firm’s new arm to offer high net worth Indians value-add investments

Despite the economic headwinds stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, the OCIM team believes a strong in-house delivery capability offered by sister company Osborne+Co can be uniquely leveraged to generate superior value and returns for its investors.

business Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
Rajesh Budhrani, Co-founder and Head of Asia for OCIM, believes that despite the uncertainty surrounding the current market conditions, Asian investors remain keen on foreign direct investment (FDI) into the UK.
Rajesh Budhrani, Co-founder and Head of Asia for OCIM, believes that despite the uncertainty surrounding the current market conditions, Asian investors remain keen on foreign direct investment (FDI) into the UK.(Bloomberg)
         

UK-based real estate developer Osborne+Co on Tuesday announced the launch of its investment management business to target emerging value-add and development opportunities in the UK and Europe.

Osborne+Co Investment Management (OCIM) said its aim is to become a natural investment partner for globally-focused high net worth individuals (HNWIs), family offices and pension funds in India, north and south-east Asia, Europe and the UK, who are looking for risk-adjusted European real estate exposure. Despite the economic headwinds stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, the OCIM team believes a strong in-house delivery capability offered by sister company Osborne+Co can be uniquely leveraged to generate superior value and returns for its investors.

Rajesh Budhrani, Co-founder and Head of Asia for OCIM, believes that despite the uncertainty surrounding the current market conditions, Asian investors remain keen on foreign direct investment (FDI) into the UK. Therefore, India is among the key target markets for the new venture, including plans for an India office in the pipeline for 2021.

“Investors from the Indian sub-continent are very familiar with investing in UK real estate, in particular the residential buy-to-let asset class and second homes. Here, the yields are generally low. We, meanwhile, offer opportunities that can give a higher risk-adjusted return through value-added projects on both residential and commercial sectors,” said Budhrani, a Director with Osborne+Co.

He is joined by Osborne+Co Co-Founder Conor Osborne, and Rishi Khurana, formerly at Sidra Capital, to set up OCIM.

“We have the agility of a dynamic start-up alongside the backing of an established sister company, Osborne+Co. Our investment focus will initially be to target core development and value-add opportunities across the UK and Europe, where we believe we are seeing an emerging disconnect in fundamentals and we anticipate value buying opportunities,” explains Osborne, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of OCIM.

Under the investment strategy, OCIM says it will co-invest with its investor partners to deliver a hands-on and aligned approach focused on driving performance-defined returns, as opposed to a traditional fee-based model.

Rishi Khurana, Co-founder and Managing Partner of OCIM, adds that the focus is on a performance-based model and an entrepreneurial mindset.

“For us, alignment and transparency are key, as we co-invest alongside our partners,” he said.

tags
top news
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Samson, Smith outdo CSK in six-hitting spree as RR win by 16 runs
Samson, Smith outdo CSK in six-hitting spree as RR win by 16 runs
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In