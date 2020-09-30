e-paper
Home / Business News / UK PM Boris Johnson says internal market bill protects jobs, growth and trade

UK PM Boris Johnson says internal market bill protects jobs, growth and trade

“All this bill does actually is devolve power back from Brussels to Edinburgh,” he said in response to a question from the Westminster leader of the Scottish nationalists.

business Updated: Sep 30, 2020 18:31 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
London
“What this bill does is it protects jobs, it protects growth, it protects trade in the United Kingdom and that is the most important thing”, Johnson said.
"What this bill does is it protects jobs, it protects growth, it protects trade in the United Kingdom and that is the most important thing", Johnson said.
         

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the controversial internal market bill, which sets out technical details for post-Brexit trade between the constituent parts of the United Kingdom, aimed to protect jobs across the whole of the country.

“What this bill does is it protects jobs, it protects growth, it protects trade in the United Kingdom and that is the most important thing.”

