e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / US rolls out free app for alerts on vehicle recalls

US rolls out free app for alerts on vehicle recalls

The U.S. government’s road safety agency is offering a smartphone app that will alert drivers if their vehicles are recalled.

business Updated: Aug 27, 2020 20:12 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Detroit
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was scheduled to roll out the free app for both Android and Apple phones on Thursday.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was scheduled to roll out the free app for both Android and Apple phones on Thursday.(File photo for representation)
         

The U.S. government’s road safety agency is offering a smartphone app that will alert drivers if their vehicles are recalled.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was scheduled to roll out the free app for both Android and Apple phones on Thursday.

Owners key in or scan their 17-digit vehicle identification number, and the app will search the agency’s database for recalls. If there is one, the app will send an alert, the agency says.

People also can add child seats, trailers and tires, and the app will check those for recalls.

Private services such as Carfax already offer similar apps for vehicle recalls, but this is a first for NHTSA, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Owners already can go to www.safercar.gov and check the NHTSA database for recalls.

Vehicle owners can get the app through the Google Play Store by searching for “SaferCar.” It was to be available later Thursday in the Apple Store. Full information about the app can be found at https://www.nhtsa.gov/safercar-app.

The safety agency says vehicle information is kept on the owner’s phone and no personal information is shared with the government.

“The SaferCar app allows you to store your information locally on your device, and then the app goes to work to inform you of recalls as they occur,” NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens said in a statement.

NHTSA says that one in four vehicles now on the road has an unrepaired recall, which is a safety risk. Automakers must fix safety recall problems at no cost to owners.

Last year, 53 million vehicles, car seats, tires and equipment were recalled, according to the agency.

tags
top news
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
SC verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can he held
SC verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can he held
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
After 5-hr meet on GST compensation, states get 7 days to choose from 2 options
After 5-hr meet on GST compensation, states get 7 days to choose from 2 options
Govt approves 78 new routes under Udan scheme; focus on North East, islands
Govt approves 78 new routes under Udan scheme; focus on North East, islands
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In