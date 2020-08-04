e-paper
US stocks edge higher as markets eye stimulus talks

Wall Street stocks inched higher early Tuesday after big gains in the prior session as markets eyed stimulus negotiations in Washington and brittle US-China relations.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:08 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
New York
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)(AFP photo)
         

Talks were ongoing between Republican and Democratic leaders on another round of relief funding to support the coronavirus-battered US economy. Supplemental unemployment benefits expired last week.

China accused the United States of “bullying” over popular video app TikTok after President Donald Trump ramped up pressure for its US operations to be sold to an American company.

Tensions over TikTok are the latest matter to exacerbate relations between the two economic superpowers.

About 40 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 26,684.13.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 3,299.22, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 10,938.30.

Among individual companies, Ford rose 2.0 percent after announcing that Jim Hackett would resign as chief executive and be replaced by longtime auto executive Jim Farley.

