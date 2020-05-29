e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Vodafone Idea share price jumps over 31% after report of Google eyeing stake

Vodafone Idea share price jumps over 31% after report of Google eyeing stake

A deal with Google could be a lifeline for Vodafone Idea, which owes as much as Rs 54,000 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government.

business Updated: May 29, 2020 13:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vodafone Plc and Aditya Birla Group own 44.39% and 27.18% stake, respectively, in Vodafone Idea, and have valued their stake in the company at zero.
Vodafone Plc and Aditya Birla Group own 44.39% and 27.18% stake, respectively, in Vodafone Idea, and have valued their stake in the company at zero.(Mint Archives)
         

Vodafone Idea Limited’s shares surged by more than 31% during early trading on Friday after reports said tech giant Google is looking to buy a 5% stake in the cash-strapped telecom company, owned by Vodafone Plc of the UK and Aditya Birla Group.

At 12:20pm, Vodafone Idea was trading 25.43% higher at Rs 7.30 per share.

A deal with Google could be a lifeline for Vodafone Idea, which owes as much as Rs 54,000 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government.

Vodafone Plc and Aditya Birla Group own 44.39% and 27.18% stake, respectively, in Vodafone Idea, and have valued their stake in the company at zero. Both partners have also frozen any fresh investment into the firm in view of its huge losses and liabilities.

Vodafone Idea had posted losses of Rs 6,453 crore in the December quarter. Revenue in the period rose 2.26% to Rs 11,089.4 crore, thanks to 4G customer additions and improvement in average revenue per user.

Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, increased marginally to Rs 3,420.5 crore, while Ebitda margin fell 47 basis points to 30.84%.

The company is yet to announce its March quarter earnings.

According to news agency ANI, experts have said a potential deal between Google and Vodafone Idea will heat up competition in one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing data consumption markets.

The report comes almost a month after social media giant Facebook picked up 9.9% stake for Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance Industries’ Jio Platforms.

Jio Platforms has since seen investments from global private equity players such as General Atlantic, Silver Lake Partners, Silver Lake Partners and KKR.

tags
top news
PM Modi, Amit Shah in huddle over lockdown strategy amid rising Covid-19 cases
PM Modi, Amit Shah in huddle over lockdown strategy amid rising Covid-19 cases
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
‘Govt silence fuelling speculation’: Rahul Gandhi on border row with China
‘Govt silence fuelling speculation’: Rahul Gandhi on border row with China
LIVE: Delhi records 17,386 cases of Covid-19, death toll reaches 398
LIVE: Delhi records 17,386 cases of Covid-19, death toll reaches 398
Delhi-Gurugram border jammed after Haryana bans entry from capital over Covid-19
Delhi-Gurugram border jammed after Haryana bans entry from capital over Covid-19
PM had no interaction with Trump over border standoff with China: Officials
PM had no interaction with Trump over border standoff with China: Officials
Let him get hit: Harbhajan recalls episode of Dhoni’s calmness as captain
Let him get hit: Harbhajan recalls episode of Dhoni’s calmness as captain
Opening schools, commercial activity: What states want next
Opening schools, commercial activity: What states want next
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In