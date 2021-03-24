Adani acquires key stake in Gangavaram Port for 3,604 crore

Billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of 58.1% stake in Gangavaram Port Ltd (GVL) from D.V.S. Raju and family for ₹3,604 crore, winning majority control of the private port at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier this month, Adani Ports had announced the acquisition of Warburg Pincus’s 31.5% stake in Gangavaram.

Once the latest acquisition receives regulatory approvals, Adani Ports will end up owning a 89.6% stake in the port located in the northern part of Andhra Pradesh next to Vizag Port.

Gangavaram is the second largest non-major port in Andhra Pradesh with a 64 MMT capacity established under concession from Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) that extends till 2059.

It is an all-weather, deep water multi-purpose port, handling a diverse mix of dry and bulk commodities including coal, iron ore, fertilizer, limestone, bauxite, sugar, alumina and steel.

In financial year 2019-20, GPL had a cargo volume of 34.5 MMT, revenue of ₹1,082 crore, Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) of ₹634 crore (59% margin) and profit after tax of ₹516 crore.

It is debt-free, with a cash balance of over ₹500 crore. The company has a paid-up share capital of 51.7 crore shares, of which 58.1% is owned by promoters Raju and family, 10.4% by Government of Andhra Pradesh and 31.5% by Warburg Pincus.

“The acquisition of GPL is a further augmentation of our vision of capitalizing on an expanded logistics network effect that generates greater value as it expands. Every additional node that we are able to add to our network allows us to deliver a greater level of integrated and enhanced solutions to our customers,” said Karan Adani, chief executive officer (CEO) and whole-time director of APSEZ.

“In this context, GPL is a tremendous addition to our portfolio. The associated hinterland we will now be able to tap into is one of the fastest growing in the eastern region and with the logistic synergies APSEZ brings to the table, GPL has a potential to become a 250 MMT port,” Adani added.

