Adani Group appoints Raunaq Sharma as Group Lead for Customer Strategy & External Branding

In a significant move towards fortifying its customer engagement and brand positioning endeavors, Adani Group appoints Raunaq Sharma as the Group Lead for Customer Strategy & External Branding. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Sharma brings a wealth of experience and acumen to his new role. His previous role as the Vice President of Marketing, Digital, and E-commerce at Flying Machine has endowed him with invaluable insights into consumer behavior, market dynamics, and digital strategies, making him an ideal fit for his new responsibilities. Sharma's professional journey began in 2003 at DRAFT FCB ULKA, where he commenced his career as a Senior Executive entrusted with the pivotal tasks of client servicing, media planning, and buying. This early exposure laid the foundation for his subsequent endeavors and instilled in him a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies of advertising and communication. Throughout his career trajectory, Sharma has held key positions at renowned organizations, each contributing to the enrichment of his skill set and strategic outlook. His tenure at Sony Entertainment Television provided him with firsthand experience in the dynamic realm of media and entertainment, while his stint at Safari Industries India offered insights into brand management and market expansion strategies. However, it was his tenure at Future Group India that notably underscored his prowess in driving marketing initiatives and harnessing consumer insights, coupled with offline and digital platforms for enhanced brand visibility and engagement. During his tenure, Sharma played a pivotal role in steering the group's marketing strategies, capitalizing on emerging consumer trends, and fostering synergies between online and offline channels to bolster the group's market presence. As the custodian of Adani Group's customer strategy and external branding, Sharma is poised to leverage his diverse experience and strategic acumen to propel the group's brand narrative to new heights. In an era characterized by evolving consumer preferences and digital disruption, his appointment will help the group in staying ahead of the curve and fostering meaningful connections with its audience. Sharma's mandate encompasses orchestrating comprehensive customer engagement initiatives, crafting compelling brand narratives, and nurturing strategic partnerships to enhance the group's brand equity and market positioning. His proven track record in driving innovative marketing campaigns and leveraging digital platforms augurs well for Adani Group's ambitions of consolidating its position as a leading conglomerate with a customer-centric approach. .

Adani Group appoints Raunaq Sharma as Group Lead for Customer Strategy & External Branding