After dismal IPO debut, Paytm slides 13% as investors lock-in period expires

Shares of digital payments company Paytm tumbled as much as 13 per cent on Wednesday after a lock-in period for anchor investors in the company's initial public offering (IPO) ended. This is a fresh low for Paytm after a dismal debut of its IPO last month.

Paytm stock was trading at ₹1,269 on Wednesday morning, compared to the offer price of ₹2,150. As the day progressed, Paytm shares recouped some losses to trade at ₹1,392.25.

Since the listing on stock exchange November 22, Paytm shares have reported losses in 13 of the 18 sessions. The shared had crashed 27 per cent in debut on November 22.

Paytm, backed by SoftBank and Ant Group among others, raised $2.5 billion in its IPO, of which $1.1 billion was from institutional investors.

In the second quarter results announced after the IPO, Paytm said its net loss widened by 8.4 per cent to ₹474 crore, from ₹437 crore a year ago.

Paytm also saw its revenue going up by 64 per cent year-on-year, driven by non-UPI payment volumes (GMV) growing by 52 per cent, One97 said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

"We have maintained the growth momentum in our payments services business, expanded our financial services business aggressively and are on our way to pre-Covid volumes for Commerce and Cloud services," Paytm's management said in a statement. The company said it was "well funded" with a cash equivalent and investable balance of ₹110 billion, including through the initial public offering (IPO).

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who cried with joy at the opening ceremony last month, later told news agency Reuters that he was unperturbed by the slide and did not regret listing in India.

Sharma founded Paytm in 2010 as a platform for mobile recharges, and the company grew quickly after ride-hailing firm Uber made it a quick payment option in India. Its use swelled further in late 2016 when New Delhi's shock ban on high-value currency notes boosted digital payments.

