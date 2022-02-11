Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After ‘brief’ internet outage, Airtel says services restored

As Airtel's internet services went down, ‘#AirtelDown’ trended on Twitter.
Bharti Airtel (Image used only for representation)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 01:05 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Users across India on Friday complained of outage in broadband and mobile services of Bharti Airtel, prompting the telecom major to address the issue. Taking to Twitter, the company said that after a ‘brief disruption,’ its services are back to normal.

“Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers,” Airtel India posted on Twitter.

 

However, neither Airtel India's official Twitter handle nor Airtel Cares, the company's ‘official care’ account on the social media platform, explained the reason behind the outage.

Meanwhile, Twitterati wondered if others, too, were facing issues with their Airtel broadband services. Also, as always, memes did the rounds on social media.

“Airtel killing everyone's internet in the morning,” tweeted a user. “No broadband connection, no mobile network and unable to use Airtel app for logging ticket. An early start to weekend,” tweeted another user.

airtel
