Home / India News / After ‘brief’ internet outage, Airtel says services restored
india news

After ‘brief’ internet outage, Airtel says services restored

As Airtel's internet services went down, ‘#AirtelDown’ trended on Twitter.
Bharti Airtel (Image used only for representation)
Bharti Airtel (Image used only for representation)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 01:05 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Users across India on Friday complained of outage in broadband and mobile services of Bharti Airtel, prompting the telecom major to address the issue. Taking to Twitter, the company said that after a ‘brief disruption,’ its services are back to normal.

“Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers,” Airtel India posted on Twitter.

 

However, neither Airtel India's official Twitter handle nor Airtel Cares, the company's ‘official care’ account on the social media platform, explained the reason behind the outage.

“Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers,” tweeted Airtel Cares.

 

Meanwhile, Twitterati wondered if others, too, were facing issues with their Airtel broadband services. Also, as always, memes did the rounds on social media.

“Airtel killing everyone's internet in the morning,” tweeted a user. “No broadband connection, no mobile network and unable to use Airtel app for logging ticket. An early start to weekend,” tweeted another user.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
airtel
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out