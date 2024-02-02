 Air India unveils sale for domestic &amp; int'l routes, fares as low as ₹1,799 - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Air India unveils sale for domestic & international routes, fares as low as 1,799

Air India unveils sale for domestic & international routes, fares as low as 1,799

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2024 11:45 AM IST

Air India said the customers will be able to save on convenience fees on bookings for tickets purchased through the Air India website and mobile app.

Tata-owned Air India on Friday unveiled a limited period sale, offering attractive discounts on fares for domestic and international destinations. The bookings are open for only four days from February 2 to 5, for travel between February 2 and September 30.

According to a statement released by the airline, the economy class fares for domestic routes start from as low as 1,799 while one-way business class fare is at 10,899.

For international routes, the one-way all-inclusive economy class fares start from 3,899 and the Return economy class fares start from 9,600 on select destinations.

The seats available on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The customers will be able to save on convenience fees on bookings for tickets purchased through the Air India website and mobile app, the Air India statement added.

The economy class fares for Air India domestic routes start from as low as <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,799 while one-way business class fare is at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,899
Which international routes are covered?

According to Air India, the discounted fares will be available for the destinations the airline operates to in the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, the Gulf & Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Asia.

Some of the fares (One-Way and Return Economy Class) on offer to international destinations start from these locations:

DESTINATIONONE-WAY ECONOMY FARE (Rs)RETURN FARE FOR ECONOMY CLASS (Rs)
INDIA TO US31,95654,376
INDIA TO EUROPE 22,28339,244
INDIA TO GULF & MIDDLE EAST7,714 13,547
INDIA TO SINGAPORE6,77213,552
INDIA TO MELBOURNE29, 44154,207
INDIA TO KATHMANDU3,899 9,600

Air India also announced that special fares are being offered in Executive and Premium Economy Class.

“Discounted fares from international destinations to India are available under this offer. The fares may marginally vary due to the rate of exchange fluctuation,” the airline added.

