Air India unveils sale for domestic & international routes, fares as low as 1,799

Tata-owned Air India on Friday unveiled a limited period sale, offering attractive discounts on fares for domestic and international destinations. The bookings are open for only four days from February 2 to 5, for travel between February 2 and September 30.



According to a statement released by the airline, the economy class fares for domestic routes start from as low as ₹1,799 while one-way business class fare is at ₹10,899.



For international routes, the one-way all-inclusive economy class fares start from ₹3,899 and the Return economy class fares start from ₹9,600 on select destinations.



The seats available on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The customers will be able to save on convenience fees on bookings for tickets purchased through the Air India website and mobile app, the Air India statement added.

Which international routes are covered?

According to Air India, the discounted fares will be available for the destinations the airline operates to in the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, the Gulf & Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Asia.



Some of the fares (One-Way and Return Economy Class) on offer to international destinations start from these locations:

DESTINATION ONE-WAY ECONOMY FARE (Rs) RETURN FARE FOR ECONOMY CLASS (Rs) INDIA TO US 31,956 54,376 INDIA TO EUROPE 22,283 39,244 INDIA TO GULF & MIDDLE EAST 7,714 13,547 INDIA TO SINGAPORE 6,772 13,552 INDIA TO MELBOURNE 29, 441 54,207 INDIA TO KATHMANDU 3,899 9,600

Air India also announced that special fares are being offered in Executive and Premium Economy Class.

“Discounted fares from international destinations to India are available under this offer. The fares may marginally vary due to the rate of exchange fluctuation,” the airline added.