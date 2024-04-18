Airbots Aerospace Achieves DGCA Type Certification for Surya Shakti 15L Drone: A Milestone Towards Agricultural Empowerment in India

Maharashtra, India - April 18, 2024 - Airbots Aerospace, a pioneering Indian agri-tech startup, is proud to announce the successful achievement of DGCA type certification for its ground-breaking Surya Shakti 15L Drone. This certification marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards revolutionizing agricultural spraying practices in India. The Surya Shakti 15L Drone sets a new standard in agricultural drone technology, offering farmers unparalleled efficiency, precision, and safety in pesticide and nutrient application at an affordable price point. The Surya Shakti 15L Drone boasts a 15-litre tank capacity, extended flight time of up to 24 minutes, capability to cover over 3 acres in a single charge, seamless 4G/LTE connectivity for real-time monitoring, smart charging for efficient battery management, and built-in obstacle avoidance features for enhanced safety. Speaking about the achievement, Vishal Kapadia, CEO, Airbots Aerospace said, "Obtaining DGCA type certification for the Surya Shakti 15L Drone is a testament to our relentless dedication to delivering top-notch agricultural solutions to Indian farmers. We believe in empowering farmers with the tools they need to maximize yields while minimizing environmental impact, and this certification brings us one step closer to realizing that vision. As we celebrate this significant milestone, Airbots is excited to collaborate with partners who share our vision of transforming agriculture through innovation and sustainable practices. Together, we can further empower farmers, enhance food security, and create a brighter future for agriculture in India." Aligning with the government's initiatives to modernize agriculture and empower rural communities, Airbots Aerospace's Surya Shakti 15L Drone perfectly complements the recently approved Central Sector Namo Drone Didi Scheme for providing Drones to Women Self Help Groups . The scheme, with an outlay of Rs. 1261 Crore for the period from 2024-25 to 2025-26, aims to empower 15,000 selected Women SHGs by providing them with drones for agricultural purposes. The Surya Shakti 15L Drone, with its advanced technology and farmer-centric design, aligns seamlessly with the objectives of this scheme, enabling SHGs to enhance their capabilities, generate additional income, and contribute to the advancement of the agriculture sector. About Airbots Aerospace: Airbots Aerospace, founded in 2022, has emerged as a leading provider of agriculture solutions, with a strong emphasis on precision farming techniques. Through drone-based spraying, crop health monitoring, disease identification, soil analysis, and more, the company has successfully serviced over 20,000 acres across a diverse range of crops, including paddy, soybean, moong, cotton, sugarcane, oranges, and beyond. .

Airbots Aerospace Achieves DGCA Type Certification for Surya Shakti 15L Drone: A Milestone Towards Agricultural Empowerment in India