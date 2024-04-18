 Atal Incubation Centre – Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology signs agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to advance innovation in India - Hindustan Times
Atal Incubation Centre – Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology signs agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to advance innovation in India

PTI |
Apr 18, 2024 05:18 PM IST

Atal Incubation Centre – Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology signs agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to advance innovation in India

Hyderabad [India], : The Atal Incubation Centre - Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology , a premier bio-incubator in Hyderabad, has signed an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific. The agreement includes equipping AIC-CCMB’s state-of-the-art facility, the Centre for Innovation, with cutting-edge technology to enable scientists in start-ups with opportunities to enhance their expertise and entrepreneurial acumen. Speaking on the agreement, Dr. Madhusudhana Rao, CEO, AIC-CCMB said “As one of the largest facilities supporting start-ups in healthcare, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, AIC-CCMB endeavors to build an ecosystem that fosters innovation. Through our agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific, we are enabling startups to drive research initiatives and reduce time-to-market for new products.” Thermo Fisher has equipped this Centre for Innovation with state-of-the-art platforms such as CellInsight™ CX7 LZR Pro High Content Screening Platform, KingFisherTM Flex automated nucleic purification system, EVOSTM M7000 imaging system as well as laboratory freezers and refrigerators, and thermal cyclers. These tools will help scientists in research, drug discovery and assay development to support molecular biology, protein biology, cell biology and cell analysis workflows. “The Government of India’s flagship initiatives such as the Atal Innovation Mission , are aimed at fostering an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship. We are proud to work with the various bio-incubators to set up these Centres for Innovation as a part of our nationwide efforts to support innovative startups in becoming scalable and sustainable,” stated Srinath Venkatesh, Managing Director, India & South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific. About Thermo Fisher Scientific Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with an annual revenue of over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit https://www.thermofisher.com/. .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Business / Atal Incubation Centre – Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology signs agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to advance innovation in India
