Audio-Technica ATH-IEX1: Sound signature worth the splurge

Audio-Technica, the Japanese audio brand, plays the role of the underdog with absolute aplomb. You may prefer brands such as Sony, Sennheiser and Bose when buying a new headphone or earphone for listening to music but only till you tune into Audio-Technica line-up. And now, the brand has made its intentions clear for an in-ear monitor (IEM) earphones with its flagship Audio-Technica ATH-IEX1.

What’s so special about the Audio-Technica ATH-IEX1 that carries a price tag of ₹183,195. In many ways, the ATH-IEX1 are hunting down the Korean audio giant Astell&Kern’s Solaris X (priced around ₹149,999), the Sony IER-Z1R Signature ($1,399 or around ₹104,000) and the Final Audio A 8000 (around ₹199,999), which is another Japanese audio brand. The Audio-Technica ATH-IEX1 ushers in a new direction for the company as it is their first hybrid IEMs.

What hybrid means in this case is a multi-driver approach in each ear. Each earbud has four audio drivers—a 8.8mm one handles lower frequencies, 9.8mm audio driver works across all music frequencies and the two balanced armatures which focus on the higher frequencies including for vocals.

The dual-phase and the balanced armature drivers make it four audio hardware pieces in each ear. If we aren’t mistaken, these are Audio-Technica’s first hybrid multi-driver earphones.

Every time you hold up the Audio-Technica ATH-IEX1, you wouldn’t be able to ignore the craftsmanship. The housings are titanium, and Audio-Technica says it is a five-step process before we get to see them in the metal glory. The hand polish gives off the illusion of a dual tone finish as light falls of it at certain times. Yet, you’ll never complain and call them blingy.

The Audio-Technica ATH-IEX1 are surprisingly lightweight too, and very comfortable to wear even for hours at a stretch. The same cannot be said for in-ear earphones of any kind—be it wired or wireless earbuds. The ATH-IEX1 are also quite resistant to scratches, which is helpful since Audio-Technica hasn’t bundled a soft carry pouch with these. We aren’t sure if the hard case, though spacious, is really that versatile.

Instead, you get four sizes of interchangeable silicone eartips and three pairs of the Comply foam eartips—the latter are more comfortable in tighter ear canals. The weak link in the design is the forced integration of the ear-loops, which quite frankly, will not be comfortable for everyone. There is the chance you would have to go an ear tip size up, even for smaller ear canals, to allow for the directional offset these loops create. Changing to a straight cable would be a compromise on audio quality.

Audio-Technica hasn’t used the standard MMCX (Microminiature Coaxial) connector for the earphones and the balanced cable. In fact, it is the A2DC (Audio Designed Detachable Coaxial) connector which is a proprietary design and is less prone to incorrect fitting and eliminates the connector rotation during movement, which can impact clarity.

The flagship in-ear monitor earphones have very limited wriggle room with performance. The way Audio-Technica have tuned this, the neutrality of sound is allowing the top-notch hardware to play its part. There is the width to the soundstage which allows you to enjoy even the most distant instruments.

Bass is warm and there is no apparent conditioning to make it more powerful than it needs to be. It is powerful enough as it stands, and you always have the option of tweaking the equalizer (EQ) on the playback device, to alter this. The dynamism of the lower frequencies works with most music genres. Which is great if your playlists are diverse, and the mood depends on the time of the day.

The mid-frequencies are nicely highlighted too and don’t lose their sparkle, as they would have in high-end earphones with the “V” tuning for enhancing bass. There is the undeniable sense that certain elements such as an electric guitar being introduced in a track, will sound a bit abrupt—till your ears get used to it.

When the higher frequencies need to shine, they do, without ever sounding overtly sharp or grating the ears—that’s the tuning to ensure clarity but nipping off the harshness. You’d expect nothing less, and the Audio-Technica ATH-IEX1 exhibits pristine audio separation, while everything comes together in harmony without any frequency sounding sculpted.

There is a sense of familiarity about the ATH-IEX1, sounding distinctly Audio-Technica and yet taking things a couple of notches forward. Also, as the price tag would certainly demand. It has its quirks, but nothing that’d really stay in your mind. These IEMs sound undeniably lively, they are balanced and very flexible for different genres of music. The balanced cable makes a world of difference, and that’s the secret ingredient which allows the hybrid multi-driver audio system to really shine through.

That is when you feel the sound emerging from the Audio-Technica ATH-IEX1 sounds large, much more than you could have imagined in-ear earphones delivering without consistent prodding and handholding. How these have been tuned makes all the difference, and the ATH-IEX1 are taking full advantage of Audio-Technica’s prowess with that.