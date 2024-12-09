Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Australian judge calls parts of Adani Group claims on activist ‘embarrassing’: Report

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shivam Pratap Singh
Dec 09, 2024 08:22 PM IST

The Queensland Supreme Court struck down portions of the group’s case against environmental activist Ben Pennings.

A court in Australia has struck out a significant portion of a case filed by the Adani Group, calling some of the company’s claims as ‘inconsistent’ and ‘embarrassing’, Guardian reported. 

HT cannot independently verify this information.

Adani Group's case against environmental activist Ben Pennings all but thrown out.(AFP)
Adani Group's case against environmental activist Ben Pennings all but thrown out.(AFP)

The Queensland Supreme Court struck down portions of the group’s case against environmental activist Ben Pennings. While the case remains in the court, it has been significantly watered down. The group has until February of next year to appeal the disallowed sections of the case.

“I’m extraordinarily relieved that after four and a half years the judge has thrown out a number of allegations that we’ve always argued were spurious and anti-democratic … against a peaceful protester,” Pennings was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

“It’s lasted four and a half years. The dude ultimately taking it against me is worth $100bn. I haven’t got [that]. I’ve got very little,” the environmental activist added, talking about the business conglomerate's chairman Gautam Adani.

In a lengthy judgement, Justice Susan Brown struck out the allegations by the Adani Group that ‘demands and threats’ by Pennings had caused two companies to withdraw from their contracts to provide services to the Carmichael mine in Queensland, Australia.

The first company was Greyhound and the judge called the allegations “embarrassing” because the group could not demonstrate a “causal nexus” between the alleged demands and threats' by Pennings and the bus company withdrawing from the contract.

The judge also called the pleadings in case of a company named Downer as ‘inconsistent’ with the evidence provided to the court and that the claim has ‘considerable weakness’, according to the report by the Guardian.

The judge allowed the case to still move forward as she did not find that it amounted to the abuse of the process. So the Gautam Adani-led Group can file a new statement of claim in February next year.

Statement by the Adani Group

The mining arm of the Adani Group, Adani mining, released a statement after the judgement. The company said that it has brought the proceedings against Ben Pennings in 2020 to ‘enforce its rights’ to carry out business activities free from ‘intimidation and harassment’

“Mr Pennings had applied to the court to have the case struck out. He also asked the court to lift the injunction against him which prevents him from threatening our contractors and employees. Justice Brown rejected both applications and the injunction remains in place,” the company added.

“Pennings has been either wholly unsuccessful or largely unsuccessful at every stage of the civil legal proceedings since they began. The matter is expected to go to trial in 2025,” it clarified.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On