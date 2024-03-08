 Bank holiday: Are banks closed on Saturday March 9, 2024 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Bank holiday: Are banks closed on Saturday March 9, 2024

Bank holiday: Are banks closed on Saturday March 9, 2024

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2024 02:02 PM IST

Bank holiday March 9: Some states will see a long weekend March 8-March 10 as banks will be closed for three consecutive days. Details below

Bank holiday March 9: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has a holiday list which shows whether banks will be open or not during a specific month. For March 2024, the list details that banks will be closed for 14 days. This includes public holidays, specific state holidays, Sundays, second Saturdays and fourth Saturdays in the month as holidays are determined by both the state governments and by the RBI.

Bank holiday March 9: Will banks be open on March 9, 2024. Details below
Bank holiday March 9: Will banks be open on March 9, 2024. Details below

Read more: Two long holiday weekends in March 2024: Check dates when banks will be closed

Is it a bank holiday on Saturday March 9, 2024?

Yes, March 9 will be a bank holiday. It will be followed by Sunday March 10 which is also a bank holiday. In some states, banks are also closed on March 8 Friday on account of Mahashivratri. This means some states will see a long weekend as banks will be closed for three consecutive days.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Rupert Murdoch gets engaged at 92 to 67-year-old Elena Zhukova, all set to marry for fifth time

Which states will have three-day long bank holiday weekend?

These states will have long bank holiday on March 8,9 and 10: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu- Srinagar, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Read more: Elon Musk's X has over a million jobs listings: Check if there's one for you

Is there another long bank holiday weekend in March?

In this month, some states will observe three days of consecutive bank holidays twice. As Holi falls on Monday March 25 preceded by Sunday March 24 and fourth Saturday March 23, many states will observe holidays for three consecutive days.

Read more: ChatGPT-created resumes good? This is senior ex-Google employee's advice

What other bank holidays are there in March?

March 26 Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi- Banks will be closed in Orissa, Manipur and Bihar.

March 27 Holi- Banks will be closed in Bihar.

March 29- Banks will be closed in all states except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Srinagar.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On