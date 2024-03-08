Bank holiday: Are banks closed on Saturday March 9, 2024

Bank holiday March 9: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has a holiday list which shows whether banks will be open or not during a specific month. For March 2024, the list details that banks will be closed for 14 days. This includes public holidays, specific state holidays, Sundays, second Saturdays and fourth Saturdays in the month as holidays are determined by both the state governments and by the RBI. Bank holiday March 9: Will banks be open on March 9, 2024. Details below

Is it a bank holiday on Saturday March 9, 2024?

Yes, March 9 will be a bank holiday. It will be followed by Sunday March 10 which is also a bank holiday. In some states, banks are also closed on March 8 Friday on account of Mahashivratri. This means some states will see a long weekend as banks will be closed for three consecutive days.

Which states will have three-day long bank holiday weekend?

These states will have long bank holiday on March 8,9 and 10: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu- Srinagar, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Is there another long bank holiday weekend in March?

In this month, some states will observe three days of consecutive bank holidays twice. As Holi falls on Monday March 25 preceded by Sunday March 24 and fourth Saturday March 23, many states will observe holidays for three consecutive days.

What other bank holidays are there in March?

March 26 Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi- Banks will be closed in Orissa, Manipur and Bihar.

March 27 Holi- Banks will be closed in Bihar.

March 29- Banks will be closed in all states except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Srinagar.