Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / BSE clarifies on new surveillance steps
business

BSE clarifies on new surveillance steps

The new rules will be imposed on only securities that meet specific criteria and will be effective from August 23, the Mumbai-based stock exchange said in a clarification to its circular issued earlier this week.
By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 06:51 AM IST
BSE said the new framework is applicable to BSE-exclusive securities in groups such as X, XT, Z, ZP, ZY, Y.(ANI file photo)

BSE Ltd on Wednesday said its new surveillance rules will be restricted to only certain stocks as it sought to soothe investor nerves rattled by its previous circular that triggered a sell-off in small and mid-cap stocks.

The new rules will be imposed on only securities that meet specific criteria and will be effective from August 23, the Mumbai-based stock exchange said in a clarification to its circular issued earlier this week.

BSE said the new framework is applicable to BSE-exclusive securities in groups such as X, XT, Z, ZP, ZY, Y. The new rules will apply to securities priced at 10 and above as on review date, while the market capitalization should be less than 1,000 crore.

“Accordingly, the shortlisted securities shall have 6 monthly, 1 yearly, 2 yearly and 3 yearly price band in place of weekly, monthly, quarterly price band,” BSE said in its circular.

Securities placed in the add-on price band framework will stay in the framework for at least 30 days and will be eligible to move out only if it does not meet the new surveillance measures thereafter, BSE said. It said a review of the shortlisted securities such as inclusion or exclusion will be carried out on a monthly basis, and the add-on price bands will be in addition to the applicable daily price bands of such securities.

In case of corporate actions of a material nature like rights issue, bonus issue, merger, amalgamation and takeover, the rules will be applicable on the new adjusted base price.

The circular said exchanges in consultation with the Securities and Exchange Board of India introduced surveillance measures such as graded surveillance measures , additional surveillance measures, short-term additional surveillance measures (ST-ASM) and trade-for-trade (TT).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Yashraj Mukhate’s recent viral clip is for those who love to ‘safar’. Watch

11 YO Indian-American girl has been declared as one of world’s brightest student

Manipur CM shares clip of young ‘journalist’ reporting about new oxygen plant

Human gets helping paw from doggo while pushing car out of waterlogged street
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP