IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / BSE-listed cos’ market cap hits a record high of 211 lakh crore
Market breadth, on Friday, was positive with 1,687 stocks ending higher against 1,321 ending lower on BSE.(Livemint)
Market breadth, on Friday, was positive with 1,687 stocks ending higher against 1,321 ending lower on BSE.(Livemint)
business

BSE-listed cos’ market cap hits a record high of 211 lakh crore

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex closed at 49,206.47, up 256.71 points or 0.52%. The broader Nifty50 closed at 14,823.15, up 98.35 points or 0.67%.
READ FULL STORY
Livemint | By Ashwin Ramarathinam, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAY 08, 2021 05:47 AM IST

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies touched a record 211 lakh crore ($2.87 trillion) on Friday, tracking recent gains in the equities market. These companies saw their market capitalisation jump by 4.40 lakh crore in the past three days.

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex closed at 49,206.47, up 256.71 points or 0.52%. The broader Nifty50 closed at 14,823.15, up 98.35 points or 0.67%. Both Sensex and Nifty had hit their lifetime highs of 52,516.76 and 15,431.75 on February 16. Meanwhile, the BSE Smallcap closed at an all-time closing high of 22,360.13 and the S&P BSE Midcap index is 2.26% away from the record high touched in March.

In absolute terms, Reliance Industries Ltd is the country’s most valuable firm with a market valuation of 12,24,336.42 crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCs) with 11,58,542.89 crore.

“The market, which is forward-looking, is driven by the hope that the second wave will peak around mid-May and the economy will soon bounce back,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

“Fourth-quarter earnings indicate a sharp turnaround in profitability and this trend is likely to sustain if the second covid wave peaks and then comes down like what happened in the UK,” he said.

Market breadth, on Friday, was positive with 1,687 stocks ending higher against 1,321 ending lower on BSE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bse sensex market updates
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP