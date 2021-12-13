Centre planning to hike DA for its employees on New Year: Reports

The Centre is expected to bring some positive news for its employees by the beginning of the next year. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the Centre is once again planning to hike the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees under the 7th pay commission.

This time, the central government employees will get a 3 per cent increase in their DA and the increase in salary can be as much as ₹20,000. If everything goes right, the increase in dearness allowance at the beginning of the New Year might also lead to a significant increase in the salary of such employees, Live Hindustan said citing media reports.

However, no government official has commented on the issue and the details are based on reports.

Usually, the Centre increases the dearness allowance for its employees twice a year, between January and July. In 2020, the hike in DA was frozen due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In July 2021, the Centre hiked the DA by 11 per cent to 28 per cent. It was earlier paid at the rate of 17 per cent. And in October, the DA was hiked to 31 per cent.

"....the Dearness Allowance payable to central government employees shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 28 per cent to 31 per cent of the basic pay with effect from July 1, 2021," the expenditure department of the finance ministry said in an office memorandum on October 25.

The above hike came just days before Diwali and benefitted more than 4.7 million central government employees and as many as 6.86 million pensioners.

