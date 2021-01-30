CFMA claims over 10 MFs may go Franklin Templeton way causing ₹15 lakh crore loss
Urging the Supreme Court to come to the rescue of people who had invested in now-closed Franklin Templeton schemes, investors' body CFMA on Saturday claimed more than 10 mutual funds may otherwise go the same way creating an MF pandemic comparable to the US subprime crisis.
In a press release, CFMA (Chennai Financial Markets & Accountability) said the judiciary is the only hope for over three crore unitholders of various mutual fund schemes in the country, including those who had invested in Franklin Templeton schemes.
Without disclosing the source of its information to back up its claim, CFMA said it has learned that more than 10 other mutual funds want to put their losses on unitholders' heads and are only waiting for the Supreme Court verdict.
The apex court is hearing pleas, including one filed by Franklin Templeton against a Karnataka High Court order that stopped the fund house from winding up its debt fund schemes without the prior consent of the investors.
Franklin Templeton MF had announced closure of six debt schemes on April 23, 2020, citing redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in the bond market.
Capital market regulator Sebi had subsequently asked the fund house on multiple occasions to focus on repaying the investors at the earliest. These schemes had an estimated ₹28,000 crore of investors' money.
After the announcement of closure of these six schemes, several investors have filed complaints against the fund house, including with the regulatory authorities and the police, while a few went to courts also.
CFMA said that Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund's abrupt decision to shut down six schemes left more than three lakh unitholders in the lurch and staring at over 50 per cent (nearly ₹14,000 crore) erosion of their principal amount.
It further claimed that the mutual fund industry is staring at a potential loss of ₹15 lakh crore if other fund houses decide to follow Franklin Templeton's path.
Earlier, CFMA had said it was contemplating filing a class-action suit against the global fund house for recovery of money and to claim damages.
It has accused the fund house and its top management of conspiracy to defraud 3 lakh investors by causing wrongful loss to them and unlawful gain to themselves.
While denying the allegations, the fund house has maintained that there has been "no illegality, wrongdoing or misrepresentation" and that it had followed due process in making investment decisions as well as in the winding up of the schemes." PTI BJ BJ ANU ANU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robinhood’s meteoric rise feels the pull of Wall Street physics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CFMA claims over 10 MFs may go Franklin Templeton way causing ₹15 lakh cr loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India needs to make efforts to get rating upgrade in line with fundamentals: CEA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to introduce bill for banning cryptocurrencies. All you need to know.
- The Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which is scheduled to be tabled at the upcoming Union Budget session, aims “to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency” and “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICICI Bank's Q3 net profit increases 17% to ₹5,498 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India plans to introduce legislation to ban cryptocurrencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lobby group urges India not to tighten foreign e-commerce rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Joe Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pegatron, Tata to invest in Tamil Nadu to make phones, parts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi firms sue former spymaster now in Canada, allege $3 billion fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economic Survey pegs FY22 GDP growth at 11%
- The thread running through the Survey — a sharp economic revival — comes at a time when the Indian economy is expected to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strategic consolidation likely to be the mantra of PSE playbook
- This comes against the backdrop of new public sector enterprise policy articulated by Sitharaman on May 17, details of which are likely to be announced in the Union budget on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case for fresh review of bad loans after pandemic
- The survey said another clean-up of bank balance sheets is necessary when the ongoing forbearance is discontinued.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All jobs lost due to Covid may not return even after recovery
- The survey said that efforts must be made for front-ended fiscal spending to generate high-paying jobs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
European Union tightens vaccine export rules, creates post-Brexit outcry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox