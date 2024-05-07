SHANGHAI, - China stocks edged down on Tuesday, dragged by tech stocks, while foreign investors turned net sellers by midday, and Hong Kong shares retreated after a 10-day winning streak. China stocks edge down; HK shares fall after 10-day winning streak

Foreign capital sold 3.3 billion yuan worth of shares by midday via the Stock Connect scheme's northbound link.

CSI Information Technology and artificial intelligence shares led declines, falling 0.9% and 1.6%, respectively. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.13% at 3,136.62 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.17%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.35%. The consumer staples sector was up 0.42%, the real estate index gained 0.35% and the healthcare sub-index rose 0.12%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.84% to 6,517.27, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.85% at 18,420.38. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.15%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.31% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.12%​. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.24%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 1.46%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.2166 per U.S. dollar, 0.12% weaker than the previous close of 7.2077. ** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Fanli Digital Technology, up 10.09%, followed by Chengdu Haoneng Technology, gaining 10.04% and Qingdao Vland Biotech, up by 10.03%. ** The largest percentage losers were Kama, down 9.77%, followed by Hua Yuan Property, losing 7.895% and Shanghai Lingyun Industries Development, down by 7.821%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were NetEase , which fell 4.04%, Kuaishou Technology, which lost 3.95% and Meituan, down by 3.82%.

