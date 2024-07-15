CISF, Taj Security Police to probe drone flying near monument as video goes viral

Agra A joint committee of officials from Central Industrial Security Force and Taj Security Police was constituted after a video went viral on Sunday wherein a drone was seen flying too close to the main dome of Taj Mahal here . A 500 metre radius around the mausoleum has been declared a no-fly zone, prohibiting commercial flights and operation of drones (HT FILE)

Flying of drones in Taj skyline is banned and Agra police, time and again, issues guidelines to avoid this act which might violate the skyline of one of the world’s most sought after UNESCO heritage listed monuments here .

The hoteliers, mainly those near Taj, ask tourists staying there to not fly drones near the monument .

This video went viral in the early hours of Sunday. The police, after verifying from the CISF, denied any such incident but constituted a team to look into the matter.

“No drone was spotted today by CISF personnel deployed for internal security of Taj, neither was any such matter reported by Taj Security Police spread all around the monument . Further there is no clue about timing and day and prima facie it seems to be an old video,” said Syed Areeb Ahmed, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Taj Security.

‘’The drone itself appears towards the other side of Yamuna, flowing north of the Taj Mahal and the distance from Taj could not be assessed. However, keeping in view the sensitivity of Taj Mahal, a joint team of CISF and Taj Security will probe the matter,” he said. “Ín case breach of Taj security is found to be true, a case will be registered against the person responsible, the ACP said.