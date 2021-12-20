Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Closing bell: Sensex sinks 1,190 pts amid Omicron fears, Nifty ends below 17k
business

Closing bell: Sensex sinks 1,190 pts amid Omicron fears, Nifty ends below 17k

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, sinking over 5 per cent, followed by SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and NTPC.
Sensex sinks 1,100 pts in closing bell amid Omicron fears, Nifty ends below 17,000(File Photo)
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 04:14 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharmita Kar, New Delhi

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 1,190 points on Monday as concerns over the impact of surging Omicron cases across the world spooked investors, triggering an intense selloff in global equities.

The 30-share index slumped 1,189.73 points or 2.90 per cent to end at 55,822.01. Similarly, the NSE Nifty tanked 371 points or 2.18 per cent to 16,614.20.

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, sinking over 5 per cent, followed by SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and NTPC.

On the other hand, HUL and Dr Reddy’s were the gainers.

According to experts, exploding COVID-19 cases, sustained selling by foreign institutional investors and slowing growth momentum in the developed economies have spooked markets the world over.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with heavy losses. Stock exchanges in Europe too were trading deep in the red in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude tumbled 3.51 per cent to USD 70.94 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bse sensex sensex nifty
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP