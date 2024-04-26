 Copper Hits $10,000 a Ton as Bulls Predict Looming Deficit - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Copper Hits $10,000 a Ton as Bulls Predict Looming Deficit

Bloomberg |
Apr 26, 2024 12:08 PM IST

Copper hit $10,000 a ton for the first time in two years as speculation builds that the world’s mines will struggle to meet a coming wave of demand from green industries.

Copper hit $10,000 a ton for the first time in two years as speculation builds that the world’s mines will struggle to meet a coming wave of demand from green industries.

Copper Hits $10,000 a Ton as Bulls Predict Looming Deficit
Copper Hits $10,000 a Ton as Bulls Predict Looming Deficit

The metal reclaimed its hold on five figures in London after a pick-up in global manufacturing activity, as well as flashes of tightness in mine supply, helped fuel gains in recent months. But the advance is also emboldening copper bulls like BlackRock Inc. and Trafigura Group, who say the metal will have to jump even higher to spur the creation of new mines.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Traders are optimistic about demand growth as millions of tons of new supply are set to be needed in coming years for use in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and vastly expanded power grids just as major mines get more expensive to build or expand.

Futures rose as much as 1.4% to $10,000 a ton on the London Metal Exchange on Friday, the highest level since April 2022. The latest upswing means that benchmark prices have rallied by 17% this year. 

This year’s advance has been supported by cautious optimism on the global economy, even as expectations for lower US interest rates have been pushed back. In China, the world’s biggest consumer, first-quarter growth beat estimates, helping to support demand. 

On the supply side, copper would need to reach $12,000 a ton to spur large-scale investments in new mines and stave off future deficits, according to Olivia Markham, who co-manages the BlackRock World Mining Fund.

Still, some participants have pointed to a mismatch between copper’s bullish form on futures markets and a more cautious picture in physical trading. Premiums are fading, inventories remain relatively high, and spot prices have been at a discount to futures for a prolonged period, a contango structure that indicates adequate supply.

In a signal of the attractiveness of copper assets, BHP Group Ltd. proposed a takeover of Anglo American Plc, a deal that would create the world’s top copper producer with about 10% of global mine supply.

With assistance from Jack Ryan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Copper Hits $10,000 a Ton as Bulls Predict Looming Deficit
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On