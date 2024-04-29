Domino's Pizza beats sales expectations as orders thrive
April 29 - Domino's Pizza topped Wall Street expectations for first-quarter same-store sales on Monday, as consumers in the United States tapped into the pizza chain's spruced-up loyalty program and other promotional offerings.
Domino's has managed to buck a downbeat trend for eating out in the United States, with better returns on its loyalty program and fresh promotional offers drawing inflation-weary consumers to its pizzas and chicken wings.
Domino's U.S. same-store sales rose 5.6% in the quarter, with CEO Russell Weiner saying that the company saw order growth across all income cohorts in the country.
Analysts on average estimated quarterly same-store sales to rise 4.04%, according to LSEG data.
Domino's revamped its loyalty program in September last year and entered into a third-party delivery partnership with Uber Eats, which helped the company rekindle delivery demand after a period of weakness.
It is also pushing forward with its offers and promotions such as giving customers a $3 coupon on online tips of $3 or more to their delivery drivers.
Domino's said it remained on track to end the year with 3% or more of its sales coming through the Uber Eats channel.
Total revenue for the first quarter rose 5.9% over the year earlier to $1.09 billion, compared with market expectations of $1.08 billion.
A rebound in orders has also given the pizza chain room to increase menu prices. The company had said in February it plans to raise prices in the low-single-digit percentage range in the U.S. this year.
Lower food costs drove its U.S. company-owned store gross margin up by 0.6 percentage point in the first quarter compared with the year earlier.
Higher franchisee fee also contributed to its first-quarter earnings of $3.58 per share, compared with estimates of $3.39.
