Home / Business / ED arrests head of Karvy for money laundering
business

ED arrests head of Karvy for money laundering

ED sleuths had brought Comandur Parthasarathy to Hyderabad and produced him in the special court for ED cases which remanded him to judicial custody, for questioning.
In September, the ED authorities conducted search operations at six locations connected to the KSBL for alleged money laundering.(Representational Image)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 03:31 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad

The Enforcement Directorate authorities on Sunday arrested Comandur Parthasarathy, chairman and managing director of Hyderabad-based Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL) in an alleged money laundering and funds diversion running into several hundreds of crores of rupees.

An official in the Hyderabad central crime station familiar with the development said the ED sleuths had brought Parthasarathy to Hyderabad and produced him in the special court for ED cases which remanded him to judicial custody, for questioning. 

In September, the ED authorities conducted search operations at six locations connected to the KSBL for alleged money laundering. An official release from the ED said it had frozen shares of the Karvy Group.

The HDFC Bank alleging that KSBL had illegally pledged the securities of its clients and taken a loan of 329 crore and diverted the same.

