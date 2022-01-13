Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Elon Musk says Tesla isn’t in India yet due to ‘challenges with the government’
business

Elon Musk says Tesla isn’t in India yet due to ‘challenges with the government’

Tesla CEO Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration have been in talks for years, but disagreements over a local factory and the country’s import duties of as much as 100% have led to an impasse.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 01:56 PM IST
Bloomberg |

Elon Musk has wanted to sell Tesla Inc. cars in India as early as 2019. Three years later, the U.S. electric-vehicle pioneer isn’t really much closer. 

“Still working through a lot of challenges with the government,” Musk said in a Twitter post early Thursday in Asia, replying to a user who’d asked if there was any update on Tesla’s launch in in South Asian nation. 

Tesla CEO Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration have been in talks for years, but disagreements over a local factory and the country’s import duties of as much as 100% have led to an impasse. The government has asked the EV maker to ramp up local procurement and share detailed manufacturing plans; Musk has demanded lower taxes so that Tesla can start off by selling imported vehicles at a cheaper price in a budget-conscious market. 

In October, an Indian minister said he had asked Tesla to avoid selling China-made cars in the country, and urged the automaker to manufacture, sell and export vehicles from a local factory. India, with a population comparable to China, is a highly promising market for EV makers, but the country’s roads are still dominated by cheap, no-frills cars made by the local units of Suzuki Motor Corp. and Hyundai Motor Co.

RELATED STORIES

Tesla will also face competition from other foreign players, including Mercedes-Benz, which announced Wednesday it’ll roll out a locally assembled EQS -- the electric version of its flagship S-Class sedan -- in India by the fourth quarter.

Though India has vowed to turn net carbon zero by 2070 and the government is looking to bolster the sale of electric vehicles, its green transition is still at a nascent stage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk tesla
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP