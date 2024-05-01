 Ethiopian Airlines sees 30% surge in passengers this year, CEO says - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ethiopian Airlines sees 30% surge in passengers this year, CEO says

Reuters |
May 01, 2024 05:43 PM IST

ETHIOPIA-ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES/ (TV, PIX):Ethiopian Airlines sees 30% surge in passengers this year, CEO says

By Duncan Miriri

Ethiopian Airlines sees 30% surge in
Ethiopian Airlines sees 30% surge in

NAIROBI, - Ethiopian Airlines expects to carry 30% more passengers in the year ended June from the year before, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday, buoyed by new routes and a rebound in global travel.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Africa's biggest airline, however, faces risks from delayed aircraft deliveries and the grounding of some planes due to engine shortages caused by supply chain disruptions, Mesfin Tasew Bekele said in an interview.

"We have a lot of challenges. For example, today we have aircraft shortage since the manufacturers, particularly Boeing, are delaying aircraft deliveries," he said.

The delivery problems mainly affect narrow-body passenger jets from Boeing, he said, while the grounding is affecting wide-body aircraft used for long-haul travel.

Ethiopian, which carried 13.9 million passengers in the year ended June 2023, does not operate the variant of Boeing's MAX jets that suffered a panel blow-out earlier this year, Mesfin said, and it is confident Boeing can deal with safety concerns.

"We believe that Boeing is in a good position to fix all these," he said.

Ethiopian is operating a fleet of 146 Boeing, Airbus and De Havilland planes, below the ideal level of 150, Mesfin said, due to the delivery delays.

It has firm orders for 70 Boeing and Airbus planes and options to buy 54 more, part of a plan to double its fleet and route network by 2035.

The growth plan is expected to boost annual revenue and passenger numbers by 400% and 440% respectively by the target year.

Ethiopian's passenger numbers in the first nine months of its current financial year show it is on course to hit its growth target for this year, including a 20% increase in revenue to $7.3 billion, Mesfin said.

"We are expanding our network and we're increasing the frequencies on the existing network," he said, citing new destinations like London Gatwick, Madrid and Bangui.

The airline is also investing in its cargo business, including launching a $55 million e-commerce shipments handling facility at its Addis Ababa base in February this year, targeting firms like China's Alibaba and others, Mesfin said.

"E-commerce business is growing now, faster than ever," he said, referring to demand on the African continent.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Ethiopian Airlines sees 30% surge in passengers this year, CEO says
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On