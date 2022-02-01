Watch LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2022

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the annual Budget in Parliament on Tuesday, the second day of the Budget session. The keenly watched event is seen as pivotal to sustaining India’s recovery from pandemic-induced disruptions.

The Union Budget 2022 comes at a time when India has successfully inoculated more than 70 per cent of its population against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a feat lauded by President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to both the Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session on Monday.

